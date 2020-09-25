Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Update: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 dates and full schedule were announced on Friday by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The state will go to polls in three phases between October 1 and November 7. Voting for Phase 1 will take place on October 28. The results for all phases will be declared on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

In phase 1 of Bihar polls, 71 assembly constituencies in 16 districts will be going to vote. Voting will take place at nearly 31,000 polling stations. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in all constituencies, except in Naxal-affected areas. COVID-19 infected patients who are under quarantine will be able to cast their vote on the last day of poll, at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. This is beside the option of the postal facility already extended to them. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Not Acceptable as Leader, 'Mahagathbandhan' Will Break Before Polls, Says Ram Kripal Yadav.

Phase 1 Schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

Bihar Elections will be the first major state polls in the country taking place amid COVID-19. The Election Commission has announced guidelines for polls to take place amid the pandemic to ensure social distancing and hygiene.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).