Warisnagar Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The Warisnagar Assembly constituency falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been an JDU seat since 2010. Polling for the Warisnagar election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Warisnagar, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.
Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020
|Particulars
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Last date of nomination
|October 8
|October 16
|October 20
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|October 12
|October 19
|October 23
|Date of polling
|October 28
|November 03
|November 07
|Results
|November 10
|November 10
|November 10
In the 2015 Bihar elections, Ashok Kumar of the JDU had won the Warisnagar seat, defeating Chandrashekhar Rai of the LJP. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Warisnagar seat include JDU sitting MLA Ashok Kumar, LJP's Urmila Sinha and RLSP's BK Singh among others.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.
|MLA Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Ashok Kumar
|JD(U)
|NA
|Urmila Sinha
|LJP
|NA
|B. K. Singh
|RLSP
|NA
|Allama Shibli Nomani Hashmi
|Janata Party
|NA
|Upendra Sharama
|Rashtriya Jan Jan Party
|NA
|Kriti King
|The Plurals Party
|NA
|Dinesh Kumar Ray
|Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
|NA
|Md. Naushad
|Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
|NA
|Phoolbabu Singh
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
|NA
|Ram Kumar Sahani
|Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic
|NA
|Vinay Kumar
|Bhartiya Sablog Party
|NA
|Archana Rani
|IND
|NA
|Abhinav Raj
|IND
|NA
|Ashok Ray
|IND
|NA
|Tanveer Ahmad
|IND
|NA
|Dilep Roy
|IND
|NA
|Ramesh Kumar Ray
|IND
|NA
|Ramchandra Mahto
|IND
|NA
|Ram Pukar Thakur
|IND
|NA
|Suraj Kumar
|IND
|NA
|Ashok Kumar (Current MLA)
|JD(U)
|92687
|Chandrashekhar Rai
|LJP
|34114
