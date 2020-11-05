Warisnagar Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The Warisnagar Assembly constituency falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been an JDU seat since 2010. Polling for the Warisnagar election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Warisnagar, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Ashok Kumar of the JDU had won the Warisnagar seat, defeating Chandrashekhar Rai of the LJP. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Warisnagar seat include JDU sitting MLA Ashok Kumar, LJP's Urmila Sinha and RLSP's BK Singh among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 warisnagar Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes Ashok Kumar JD(U) NA Urmila Sinha LJP NA B. K. Singh RLSP NA Allama Shibli Nomani Hashmi Janata Party NA Upendra Sharama Rashtriya Jan Jan Party NA Kriti King The Plurals Party NA Dinesh Kumar Ray Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party NA Md. Naushad Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA Phoolbabu Singh Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) NA Ram Kumar Sahani Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic NA Vinay Kumar Bhartiya Sablog Party NA Archana Rani IND NA Abhinav Raj IND NA Ashok Ray IND NA Tanveer Ahmad IND NA Dilep Roy IND NA Ramesh Kumar Ray IND NA Ramchandra Mahto IND NA Ram Pukar Thakur IND NA Suraj Kumar IND NA

