Warisnagar Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The Warisnagar Assembly constituency falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been an JDU seat since 2010. Polling for the Warisnagar election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Warisnagar, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3
Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20
Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23
Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07
Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Ashok Kumar of the JDU had won the Warisnagar seat, defeating Chandrashekhar Rai of the LJP. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Warisnagar seat include JDU sitting MLA Ashok Kumar, LJP's Urmila Sinha and RLSP's BK Singh among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 warisnagar Assembly Election: Candidates' list

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Ashok KumarJD(U)NA
Urmila SinhaLJPNA
B. K. SinghRLSPNA
Allama Shibli Nomani HashmiJanata PartyNA
Upendra SharamaRashtriya Jan Jan PartyNA
Kriti KingThe Plurals PartyNA
Dinesh Kumar RayBhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi PartyNA
Md. NaushadJan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)NA
Phoolbabu SinghCommunist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)NA
Ram Kumar SahaniSamajwadi Janata Dal DemocraticNA
Vinay KumarBhartiya Sablog PartyNA
Archana RaniINDNA
Abhinav RajINDNA
Ashok RayINDNA
Tanveer AhmadINDNA
Dilep RoyINDNA
Ramesh Kumar RayINDNA
Ramchandra MahtoINDNA
Ram Pukar ThakurINDNA
Suraj KumarINDNA

2015 warisnagar Assembly Election Results

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Ashok Kumar (Current MLA)JD(U)92687
Chandrashekhar RaiLJP34114

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).