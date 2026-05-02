West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Mamata Banerjee Directs TMC Counting Agents To Seek Recount Where BJP Leads by 500–700 Votes

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Kolkata, May 2: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday instructed party counting agents to promptly seek a recount in booths where the BJP is ahead by a margin of 500 to 700 votes. She also advised counting agents to stay overnight near counting centres on Sunday so that they can reach early on Monday. CM Banerjee issued these directions during a virtual meeting with party leaders and counting agents from all 294 Assembly constituencies.

During the one-and-a-half-hour meeting, she emphasised the need for coordination and vigilance, asking party workers to reach counting centres early and function in a united manner. She also briefed them on key aspects to be kept in mind during the counting process. According to Trinamool Congress sources, Mamata Banerjee particularly stressed close monitoring during counting. She said that in booths where the BJP is ahead by margins ranging from 500–700 votes to even 1,000 votes, a demand for recounting should be raised immediately. West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Mamata Banerjee Exudes Confidence in TMC Victory, Says ‘Winning by Over 200 Seats’.

The Trinamool Congress chief expressed confidence that the party would win more than 200 seats but cautioned that vigilance must not be relaxed during counting. She instructed that no party agent should leave the counting centre until she addresses the media on May 4. She further advised that in constituencies where counting centres are located in rural or remote areas, candidates, their agents and counting agents should reach the location on Sunday itself. Arrangements should be made to stay in nearby hotels or lodges to avoid delays.

CM Banerjee said counting agents should be ready early in the morning and reach the centres by 6 a.m., well ahead of the commencement of counting at 8 a.m., and ensure they move in an organised manner. She also advised agents to carry notebooks and pens to record proceedings as counting progresses. According to sources, several party candidates from West Midnapore and Bankura have already arranged accommodation near counting centres for Sunday night.

Sources said Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was present at the meeting, alleged that exit polls showing the BJP ahead were aimed at influencing the stock market. He claimed that similar trends were seen during the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also took a swipe at the BJP, claiming that the party itself does not expect to form the government in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee further alleged that the BJP had resorted to “financial manipulation” through what he described as misleading surveys.

Predicting the party’s performance, he said the Trinamool Congress is likely to win more seats than in 2021, when it secured 215 seats. According to party sources, Abhishek Banerjee also criticised the Election Commission, alleging that Trinamool workers faced difficulties from central forces at the local level. He claimed that despite such challenges, the BJP would not be able to secure victory. In a strong warning, he said the party would pursue legal action against Election Commission-appointed observers accused of “unconstitutional” conduct.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).