Kolkata, March 8: Voting for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases starting March 27, 2021. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect after the announcement of polls in these states. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that all poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for five assemblies. In West Bengal assembly elections, a total of 294 seats will go to polls. Polling for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases - on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and the final phase on April 29. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

As the state gears up for the upcoming polls, let's look at the polling, alliances and the election results of the West Bengal Assembly Election in 1972. The Vidhan Sabha Elections in West Bengal in the year 1972 were held on March 11, 1972. The election in 1972 was the 4th assembly election in West Bengal within six years as President's Rule had been introduced soon after the 1971 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election. West Bengal Assembly Elections 1977: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances, and Results of The Election in 1977 Ahead of 2021 Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Alliances in West Bengal Assembly Elections 1972

The alliance between the Congress(R) and CPI and the alliance led by CPI(M) were the two main contenders in the election. The Congress(R)-CPI alliance was known as the Progressive Democratic Alliance. The PDA had a seven-point programme. The CPI had also gained significant prestige in West Bengal due to the Soviet support to the Bangladeshi cause in the war. The CPI(M)-led alliance included the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Socialist Unity Centre, the Revolutionary Communist Party of India, the Marxist Forward Bloc, the Workers Party of India, the Biplobi Bangla Congress and some independents.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 1972 Winners

In the West Bengal Assembly Elections 1972, the Congress(R)-CPI alliance won a landslide victory with an overwhelming majority in the assembly. It formed a new state government, led by Siddhartha Shankar Ray. Later, 14 CPI (M) candidates were declared elected, but they refused to participate in the Legislative Assembly during the period of 1972-1977 as they accused that the elections had been rigged.

Soon after the results were out, the CPI(M) and its allies refused to accept that the Congress(R)-CPI alliance had won the polls. The left parties argued that in 172 constituencies the election had not been free and fair, accusing the Congress(R) of letting loose 'semi-fascist terror' in West Bengal.

