Kolkata, October 3: Counting of votes for the bypolls in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur and Pipili constituency in Odisha have begun at 8 am on Sunday. The counting process is being conducted as per strict COVID-19 guidelines. The results of five Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) and EVMs will be randomly matched after the counting. The by-election was held on September 30. Bypoll results 2021 will be declared by the evening.

Bhabanipur witnessed a high-profile contest as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, contested the elections against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M) 's Srijib Biswas. She will have to get elected to the assembly to retain the CM's chair. Three-tier security has been provided at Sakhawat Memorial Girls High School in Bhabanipur. Notably, 24 companies of central forces have also been deployed, and eight Eight CCTV cameras have been fitted at the EVM strong room. There will be 21 rounds of counting. Bypoll 2021: Mamata Banerjee vs BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal In Bhabanipur.

Only fully vaccinated candidates and their agents of those who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the counting venues. Over 57 percent polling was registered in Bhabanipur. A high voting rate at 79.92 percent and 77.63 percent was recorded in Samserganj and Jangipur, respectively. Bypolls 2021: Polling in 3 Assembly Constituencies in West Bengal Including Bhabanipur And 1 in Odisha On September 30.

Meanwhile, in Pipili, postal ballots will be counted in the first 30 minutes while the counting session for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin from 8.30 am "To avoid crowding at the counting tables and to check the spread of the infection, a video feed of the counting will be displayed on large screens outside the centre," said Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani. The by-poll was held following the demise of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020.