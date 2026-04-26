North 24 Parganas, April 26: Ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Matua Thakur Temple in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district. "Prayed at the Matua Thakur Temple earlier today. The ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji continue to illuminate our society," PM Modi said in a post on X. Aaddressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bangaon earlier today, PM Modi assured a favourable result for the BJP in the assembly elections. He alleged that "TMC has left the Maa crying, the Maati has been handed over to syndicate and infiltrators, and Manush has been forced into exile."

"In the first phase Bengal 'ne kamaal kar diya' (did amazing)," PM Modi said, urging voters to show the same support in the final phase of voting in the assembly polls. "The arrogance of TMC was shattered. And now, in the second phase, a landmark victory of the BJP is going to be assured. This election in Bengal is in its final stage, but you must have noticed that 15 years ago, TMC got into power by propagating Maa, Maati, Manush, but now they don't even iterate these words. Why? If these TMC people are reminded of Ma-Mati-Manush, their sins will come to light. The ruthlessness of TMC has left the Maa crying, the Maati has been handed over to syndicate and infiltrators, and Manush has been forced into exile," the Prime Minister said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Making RG Kar Victim’s Mother Candidate Proves BJP’s Commitment Towards Women’s Safety, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Matua Temple in Thakurnagar

Prayed at the Matua Thakur Temple earlier today. The ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji continue to illuminate our society. pic.twitter.com/spKlzwDhZC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

Reflecting on the potential of West Bengal, the PM said that the BJP will free the State from the TMC's "jungle raj." He highlighted the slogan of Subhash Chandra Bose and called for support for the second phase of polling. Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Hooghly Boatmen Fondly Recall Interacting With PM Narendra Modi During His Visit to Riverbank in Kolkata (See Pics and Video).

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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