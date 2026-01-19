Lucknow, January 19: Amid intensifying speculation regarding his separation from BJP leader Aparna Yadav, Prateek Yadav has taken to social media to address the situation directly. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, January 19, 2026, the businessman and stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed his thoughts on the "challenging transition" the family is currently facing.

The social media update has provided a rare personal perspective on a matter that has largely been discussed through legal leaks and political rumors. While the post does not delve into the specific details of the financial settlement or legal grounds, it conveys a tone of mutual respect and a desire to move forward. Tej Pratap Yadav Reveals 12-Year Relationship With Anushka Yadav in Emotional Facebook Post (See Pic).

Prateek Yadav Hints At Divorce With Aparna Yadav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prateek Yadav (@iamprateekyadav)

Who is Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav is the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. Unlike his elder stepbrother Akhilesh Yadav, Prateek has consistently avoided the political limelight, carving out a niche as a high-profile entrepreneur. He is widely known for his dedication to fitness, owning a premium gym chain in Lucknow, and his substantial investments in the real estate sector.

Educated at Leeds University, Prateek has often been a subject of media fascination due to his luxury lifestyle, which stands in contrast to the austere "socialist" image traditionally associated with the Yadav family. Despite the political weight of his surname, he has remained focused on his business ventures, though his personal life remains a point of intense public interest. ‘All Have Same Destiny, Stay United’: Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Akhilesh Yadav, Says ‘There’s No Point in Arguments’.

What Prateek Yadav Wrote on Instagram

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn’t bother. Because it’s only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her," Yadav wrote in his post.

Prateek and Aparna were childhood sweethearts who met while studying in school. Their wedding in December 2011 was a star-studded event attended by top politicians and celebrities, symbolising the unity of the Yadav clan at the time. Over the years, however, the couple's differing career paths and political leanings, with Aparna joining the rival BJP, signalled a growing divergence in their personal and professional lives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Prateek Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).