Yogi Adityanath Gets EC Notice For 'Arvind Kejriwal Feeding Shaheen Protesters Biryani' Remark, Asked to Respond by Friday, 5 PM

Yogi Adityanath addressing an election rally in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was issued a notice by the the Election Commission for his controversial remark during the campaign trail in Delhi. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader faced a complaint after he told a gathering of party workers and supporters that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "feeding biryani" to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Adityanath, while addressing a poll rally in Delhi on February 3, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of backing the anti-CAA-NRC protests underway at the Shaheen Bagh. The indefinite stir against the Centre's citizenship project, at th Shaheen Bagh, has caused commutation woes in Delhi as the protesters have blocked an arterial road. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Campaigning Ends After Weeks of 'Polarising Battle', Voters to Take Final Call on February 8.

In his tirade against Kejriwal, Adityanath referred to the tweet by a Pakistani Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, saying that the AAP should win the upcoming polls in Delhi. Referring to the social media post, the UP CM said, "Why a Pakistani minister is making statements in support of Arvind Kejriwal? Because he knows that only Kejriwal can feed biryani to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh."

Update by ANI

Election Commission has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for violation of model code of conduct over his speech in Karawal Nagar where he said 'Kejriwal is feeding Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters' #DelhiElections2020 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Q2E880MIww — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

The Election Commission has asked Adityanath to respond by 5 pm tomorrow on the notice sent to him. The UP CM is necessitated to explain his "biryani" remark, against which an official complaint was filed by the AAP. Notably, the action by the polling body comes after the campaigning for Delhi ended. The national capital is slated for polls on Saturday, when all the 70 assembly seats would be contested in a single phase. The results would be declared on February 11.