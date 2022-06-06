New Delhi, June 6: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified persons for issuing death threats to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, a senior officer said.

The country is facing major diplomatic outrage from several Middle East nations after BJP spokespersons -- Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal -- recently made derogatory references to Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma's Prophet Muhammed Remark Row: From Making Statement on Gyanvapi Masjid Case to Tendering Apology; Here's All That Transpired And Who Said What

"A complaint has been lodged by Nupur Sharma against various persons for issuing death threats to her," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station.

Another complaint of Nupur Sharma was received against certain persons for promoting enmity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).