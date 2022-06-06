Mumbai, June 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party spokesperson Nupur Sharma landed herself in a storm after she made a controversial statement about Prophet Muhammed during a live TV debate. On Sunday, BJP suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their comments on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

In a letter to Sharma, member secretary, BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, Om Pathak said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party," reports news agency IANS. BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Booked Over Remark on Prophet Muhammad During a Television Show (Watch Video).

However, immediately after her suspension, Sharma issued an apology and said. "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement." In what could be seen as damage control, the BJP said that it strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions," BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said. On June 3, violence erupted in Kanpur after Sharma's controversial statement. Meanwhile, several FIRs have been filed against the BJP leader in Maharashtra for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Our response to a media query regarding statement issued by Qatar MOFA on an offensive tweet in India: https://t.co/IIIrWPiZ9A pic.twitter.com/FjmKqt2Cey — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 5, 2022

Here's how the Nupur Sharma controversy transpired:

On May 26, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made a controversial statement against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. Two days later, a complaint was filed against her at the Pydhonie police station in Mumbai.

On May 31, two more FIRs were lodged against the BJP leader, one at Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station and the other at Bhiwandi City Police Station in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments.

:@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself which are egged on by @zoo_bear because of his attempts to incite communal passions and vitiate the atmosphere by building a fake narrative. Attaching a few pics. Please note. pic.twitter.com/QmgA2uRCrS — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) May 27, 2022

Nupur Sharma's alleged statement hurt hundreds and thousands of Muslims across the globe. Taking to social media, the BJP leader said that has been receiving death and rape threats after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated an edited video from one of her TV debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque case.

After the controversy gained momentum across the globe, the BJP on June 5 suspended Sharma from the party. The same day, Sharma issued an apology, however, it seems her apology hasn't helped. Saudi Arabia Joins Qatar, Iran and Kuwait to Condemn Controversial Remarks of BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Against Prophet Mohammed.

Soon, Islamic countries across the world asked for India's stand on the alleged remark on Prophet Muhammad. On Sunday, India clarified to Qatar that some offensive tweets it had raised are not the government's view but of "fringe elements." Indian envoy Dipak Mittal made the clarifications in a meeting at the foreign office in Qatar.

Responding to Kuwait, India said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect.

I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family. — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) June 5, 2022

After Qatar and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia also condemned the controversial remarks of the BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed and called for "respect for beliefs and religions." Iran, which also seemed upset over the statements summoned the Indian envoy to its Foreign Ministry.

