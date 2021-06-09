Hyderabad, June 9: With an increase in the relaxation hours during the lockdown from Thursday onwards, the Telangana government has permitted some more economic activities in the state.

While petrol pumps located on national highways were already exempted from lockdown, fuel stations located in places other than national highways can now remain open between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Chandigarh: All Shops to Open From 10 AM to 6 PM; Bars, Restaurants, Gyms to Open; Know All Details

The State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown by 10 days (June 10 to June 19) but extended the relaxation period from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a grace period of another hour to enable people to reach their homes. The lockdown will be in force from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

Currently, the relaxation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a grace period of an hour.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued a Government Order, listing the activities permitted and prohibited during the lockdown and during exempted hours.

All shops, offices, establishments etc have to be closed by 5 p.m. Passenger vehicles will be regulated at the State borders all throughout the day and only passengers with E-passes will be permitted. However, movement of commodities shall be permitted without any restrictions.

All public transport services including TSRTC buses, SETWIN, Hyderabad Metro, taxis and auto rickshaws will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, movement of healthcare workers and passengers for accessing emergency medical services shall be permitted.

Operation of all Inter-State bus and transport services including those by private operators shall stand suspended.

Private shops/ establishments/ offices are permitted to function during the exempted hours with staff strength as per their requirements, duly following the COVID-19 norms. Marriage gatherings will be permitted with a maximum of 40 persons and funerals with maximum of 20 persons will be allowed. All places of worship will remain closed for public worship. All gatherings including social/political/religious/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural are prohibited.

All State and Central government offices can function with 100 per cent strength. Departments like Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Police, Urban Local Bodies/Panchayat Raj Institutions, Fire, Electricity and water supply, Taxation, Excise, Commercial Tax, Transport, Stamps & Registrations along with their societies and corporations, Agriculture, Horticulture and allied departments and Civil Supplies department shall be fully functional, and their staff, vehicles and goods shall move freely all through the day.

Cinema halls, amusement parks, clubs, swimming pools, bars, pubs, gymnasiums and stadia will continue to remain completely closed.

