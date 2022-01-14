Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has called for applications for recruitment for the posts of police head constable. The selected candidates will work under Police Telecom Department. This recruitment drive will fill up 272 posts in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till February 23, 2022.

UKSSSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 22 years. Candidates must have passed the Class 12 board exam with Physics/ Mathematics and English as a subject. More details are in the official notification. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Vacancy for 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for UKSSSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

Visit Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission's official website at recruitment.uksssconline.in

You will see a vacancy post for police constable, click on “Apply Here”, then on “Candidate, Register Here”

Fill in the required details

After registering, log back in

Fill the application and submit

Take a print of the form for future reference

The exam for police head constable will be of 100 marks and will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The time duration for the written test is 2 hours. Candidates are advised to check the official site for more details.

