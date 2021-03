Kolkata, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Kolkata to address his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.

"Landed in Kolkata. On my way to the massive party rally. Looking forward to being among Party Karyakartas and the wonderful people of West Bengal," PM Modi tweeted.

More than 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city for security purposes. Drone cameras will also be used to monitor the venue. The rally is expected to be attended by at least 7 lakh people, sources said. Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP at PM Narendra Modi's Poll Rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

At the rally, the Prime Minister will seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the fray for the 294 member Legislative Assembly.

Along with the main stage which is 72-feet long, two other stages have been set up, one for Tollywood actors and another for important personalities present at the rally. The two stages are 48-feet length, 24-feet width and 7-feet height.

Special Protection Group and Kolkata Police have deployed special units for the security of the rally. Bharatiya Janata Party has installed LED screens at the ground for the convenience of the people.

West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.