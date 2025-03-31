This momentous occasion at the Jio World Convention Centre brought together iconic designers, showcasing their best collections in fashion. Amidst this celebration, the FDCI gathered some of the finest show directors in the industry, including the talented Lubna Adams, Vahbiz Mehta, Neeraj Gaba, Appu & Anisha, with Anuradha Ahuja, affectionately known as Anu Ahuja, standing out for her remarkable contributions over the past two decades. Known for her kind spirit and dedication to spiritual growth, Anu has not only excelled in showing direction but has also shared her journey, including significant turning points in her life: the passing of her father and the joyful birth of her twins. These experiences have transformed her from within, allowing her to draw strength from her struggles and offer a profound expression of fashion through her work. FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week Is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary.

Anu Ahuja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Talking with her reveals the deep essence of the fashion industry, filled with experience and understanding towards the details.

As we journey through the dynamic world of fashion, Anu Ahuja captures the authentic essence of the current scene behind the scenes. With clarity and precision, she cuts through the speculation, inspiring fashion readers to engage with the evolving landscape.

In discussing her role as a female show director,

Anu reflects, “Having been part of this industry for a long time, starting as a model and transitioning to show direction after 12 years, I feel like I’ve grown alongside all the designers and shared in their journeys. Being part of landmark events, like Rohit Bal's first show, gives me a profound sense of comfort and connection with everyone in the industry. This journey has been incredibly rewarding, and I genuinely cherish my role as a woman within this vibrant space.”

When speaking about the dynamics between female and male models over the past 25 years,

Anu shares her observations with a sense of compassion for the evolving landscape. "In my early modelling days, there was a fairly even ratio of supermodels, male and female. However, there was a notable shift as the industry leaned more towards women's wear. Recently, though, we've seen a resurgence in menswear, with designers creating more for men, leading to an increase in male models on the runway. Now, I would say the balance stands at about 60% male to 40% female models." Fashion Inclusivity: Designs and Silhouette for All Body Types, but Where Are Models With Diverse Bodies?

Anu remains hopeful about the future of women's empowerment:

She says “Women have faced immense challenges over the centuries, but we are moving in the right direction. When you compare the landscape today to 50 years ago, the transformation is palpable. The fashion industry has generally been supportive of women, offering a wealth of opportunities across various roles. I work alongside many talented women—designers, backstage crews, makeup artists, and other creative professionals—creating a beautiful tapestry of collaboration. The only area still lacking female representation seems to be lighting design, but with many production companies and brands being run by women, I believe we're on a positive path forward.”

Reflecting on what she would like to change as a show director during fashion week,

Anu expresses laughingly in joyful spirit: “It would be wonderful to have a bit more time to prepare for our shows. The fast-paced environment, with back-to-back events, can be overwhelming and hectic. I truly believe that creativity thrives in a quieter space, where we can think without chaos. It’s essential to have that calm to foster innovative ideas and better organize our shows.” This fashion wonder woman is truly craving extra time to articulate her lineup.

Lastly, when asked about her favourite fashion quote,

Anu shares a heartfelt sentiment: “While I’m not sure who originally said it, I love the idea that ‘style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.’ It resonates with me. Despite the challenges facing the world, fashion remains a powerful form of self-expression.

At last! Kareena Kapoor Khan captivated everyone at the FDCI Gala Dinner with her inspiring speech, celebrating the brilliance and passion of the incredible talents shaping the fashion industry. She expressed, “Absolutely! All the fabulous designers and my talented friends are here, but let’s not forget the real stars: the fashion stylists, make-up artists, hair stylists, choreographers, and the stunning models working tirelessly backstage. While I’m honoured to represent Lakmé, 25 Years of Fashion Week isn’t just about us actors strutting down the runway; it’s about the powerhouse behind the scenes! They are the ones who make us shine”.

Let’s give a big cheer for Anu Ahuja, the true Wonder Woman of fashion, who consistently works her magic behind the scenes. Looking forward to the upcoming runway shows and eagerly anticipating how her exceptional organizational skills will continue to impress! Over the past two decades, she has made a significant impact on the industry and has left a lasting legacy through her remarkable contributions.

With a kind spirit and an unwavering commitment to personal growth, Anu has become a beacon of hope for many. She continues to guide others and generously shares her journey, especially as she faces new challenges ahead. Her compassionate approach and dedication inspire those around her to embrace their own paths with courage and grace.

