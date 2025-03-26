During the Fall 2025 Fashion Trends showcase, curvaceous designs took prominence on the runway. Designers shifted away from straight silhouettes, opting instead for flowing and sculptural pieces that captivate the eye. Alaïa commenced Paris Fashion Week with exquisite tubular hooded dresses and sinuous skirts inspired by Mark Manders' artistry. Sarah Burton’s highly anticipated debut at Givenchy celebrated the essence of the modern woman, while Anthony Vaccarello’s minimalist Saint Laurent presentation featured bold tailoring with exaggerated shoulders, creating a striking contrast with a defined waist. Miu Miu’s Miuccia Prada declared the intrinsic link between femininity and curves through her innovative bullet bras and curvy suits. Paris Fashion Week 2025: From Brushed Back Hair To Power-Move Makeup, the Best Beauty Lessons From PFW.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that the casting did not reflect the diverse designs showcased on stage. Throughout the season, mid- and plus-size models were markedly absent, a sentiment echoed in discussions among fashion industry professionals. A recent study by Vogue Business revealed a concerning statistic: only 0.3 per cent of looks presented in major fashion capitals (New York, London, Milan, and Paris) featured plus-size models, a decrease from the previous season's 0.8 per cent. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Everything We Loved at the Paris Shows.

This disparity underscores the fashion industry's perception of curves—not merely as a fabric canvas but as representations of real, diverse bodies. While dramatic silhouettes and exaggerated curves can be celebrated as symbols of empowerment, they may inadvertently reinforce unattainable ideals. The call to "Take up space!" appears to resonate solely for the garments rather than for the women they aspire to represent.

Zero Diversity With Plus Size Silhouette

In designer show notes, curvaceous designs are often lauded as a tribute to "the power of femininity," as articulated by Miu Miu. However, the insufficient representation of plus-size models indicates that the curves showcased on the runway often remain unfulfilled. The overwhelming 97.7 per cent of straight-size models possess the advantage of altering their shapes to don garments that accentuate exaggerated curves. In contrast, those body types that inspired these designs are frequently excluded from the narrative, often requiring alterations to fit narrow sample sizes. The message conveyed by these clothes can sometimes contradict the call for inclusivity in casting.

Designers need to recognize that they do not have to choose between conveying a bold message and showcasing an inclusive cast. Hermès stands as a noteworthy example, being the only brand at Paris Fashion Week to feature a plus-size model on the runway, as noted by Vogue Business. The question remains: what barriers prevent other designers from fully embracing curves and honouring women of all shapes?

This season presents an opportunity for significant advancements as new creative directors are set to lead iconic houses such as Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Loewe, and Dior. The forthcoming September promises potential changes in the industry.

As we reflect on these developments, it is hoped that the upcoming designers will consider the data, envision their runway creations brought to life, and embark on a path toward true size inclusivity. The fashion industry has an incredible opportunity to break the mould, opening the door for a more authentic representation of all women, curves and all.

