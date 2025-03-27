Partnering with RBL undeniably strengthens and empowers Indian fashion labels, propelling India into the global spotlight. This expansion brings a wealth of opportunities and fuels economic growth for textiles, innovative designs, and traditional handloom practices—elements that have been the foundation of many prestigious international luxury brands for decades, highlighting India’s essential role in the global fashion landscape. Fashion Inclusivity: Designs and Silhouette for All Body Types, but Where Are Models With Diverse Bodies?

This week also marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Held at the stunning Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, this event will continue until Sunday, gathering some of the most talented and visionary minds in the fashion industry. Together, we reflect on the incredible journey of Indian fashion since its inception in August 2000. This celebration honors the progress made over the past quarter-century and inspires us to envision the exciting possibilities for the next 25 years in this dynamic and evolving field. Retinol: The Skin-Care Ingredient With a Troubling History.

Mr Sunil Sethi : Man Behind The Masterpieces

In a recent chat with WWD, Sunil Sethi, the chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, shared his thoughts on the exciting changes he’s seen over the years. "We've really come a long way,” he said. “We’ve moved from wondering about our place in the world to confidently stepping onto the global stage. Now, the big question is, what amazing things will we achieve in the next 25 years?”

He also highlighted how Indian consumers are rallying behind local designers, eager to discover new talent. “There’s a lively curiosity about emerging designers, and everyone seems to be asking, ‘Who’s the new kid on the block?’”

Since the first Lakme India Fashion Week debuted in August 2000, we’ve experienced incredible growth, creativity, and togetherness. The collaboration between FDCI, beauty brand Lakmé, and management group IMG sparked some exciting transformations. Through ups and downs, rivalries, and changes in format, the competitive spirit has driven innovation.

The digital shifts we’ve seen over the recent years, especially during the pandemic, combined with a strong partnership between FDCI, Lakme, and Reliance Brands, have ushered in a new age of collaboration that’s all about reaching global audiences while nurturing local dreams. Designers are now geared up to become global superstars while making waves here in India as well.

While nostalgia plays its part, it also fuels inspiration and creativity. Let’s embrace the journey ahead! Memories of the inaugural Lakme Fashion Week, with icons like Wendell Rodricks and Tarun Tahiliani gracing the finale, remind us of our rich heritage. The collaboration with Lakmé remains a cornerstone of our journey, symbolizing continuous growth and innovation in fashion. The opening show's title lies in our collective dreams for the future. Evocatively, it was named “Silver Collar,” marking the 25th anniversary, with other highlights in the week including a presence by Canopy Planet for rethinking materials in fashion and sustainability, a show by FDCI x Moscow Fashion Week on Thursday and another by Rahul Mishra on Friday a closing gala on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).