Mexican cactus leather is truly changing the landscape of the fashion industry with its ethical values and outstanding production standards. A collective of young Mexican entrepreneurs initially focused on furniture and automotive, but they shifted gears to fashion when they saw a pressing need to tackle environmental issues. Fueled by their passion to reduce ecological impact, they made the leap to establish Adriano Di Marti, the creators of Desserto, now widely known as cactus or nopal vegan leather.

The choice to utilize this plant is rooted in its sustainability—it grows without the need for water and flourishes throughout Mexico. Furthermore, it captures the essence of Mexican culture, making it a meaningful option. To successfully incorporate this material across industries, it’s vital to have a stable and abundant supply of raw materials. Currently, they cultivate 2 hectares of nopals, with ambitious plans to expand to 40 hectares, supported by a production capacity of 500,000 linear meters per month.

After several years of thorough research and development, they have crafted a material that meets all required technical and mechanical criteria demanded by industries that typically depend on animal or synthetic leather. Thanks to its organic composition, cactus vegan leather is both durable and breathable, closely resembling animal leather in quality and performance.

House of Serein – Proudly Using Cactus Leather

Great news for sustainable fashion lovers! The House of Serein, an ethical vegan luxury fashion brand in India, has just launched their stunning new ‘Muskura Collection ’in Mumbai! The name "Muskura," which translates to "smile" in Hindi, goes beyond just looks; it embodies a heartfelt commitment to emotion, ethics, and exceptional craftsmanship. Get ready to embrace a collection that beautifully intertwines style with values!

The ‘Muskura Collection ’showcases six remarkable designs, each one telling its own heartfelt story that celebrates the strength, thoughtfulness, and beauty of the modern woman. From the striking geometry of Chaavi to the sophisticated elegance of Maaya, and the soulful essence of Ehsaas to the vibrant spirit of Muskurahat, every piece captures a cherished facet of contemporary femininity. The brand is devoted to innovating fashion with plant-based materials like cactus and banana leather, proving that style and sustainability can indeed go hand in hand. The ‘Muskura Collection ’aims to redefine luxury by offering fashion that not only pleases the eye but also respects and nurtures our precious planet.

With the rise of brands like House of Serein, we are optimistic about the future of fashion in India, rooted in mindfulness and compassion. It’s a proud moment to support this vegan leather label, which blends empathy and sustainability into every element of their work, paving the way for a brighter, more conscientious fashion industry.

