3 Organs You May Unwittingly Be Neglecting

Too frequently, we take many things for granted. We assume all is well and carry on as if we are some super human with everlasting body parts. We forget that, just like machines, we are liable to wears and tears. Our bodies are mere flesh and bones, substances highly vulnerable to degeneration and disintegration. Of specific concern is the fact that some organs playing crucial role in human wellbeing suffer flagrant neglect. Going by what these organs do, they are ordinarily organs that ought to be highly prioritised. But they are not. Probably because they are hidden away in us. Or because of our ignorance. Unfortunately, we neglect them in favour of the like of our hair, teeth and skin.

Well, let’s take a look at these organs and see what our health priorities should be.

The Kidney The kidney has so many functions. King among them is removing waste products from the body. Man has two kidneys and at least one of them must be working very well for him to stay away from dialysis. While modern day technology has made kidney transparent possible, the fact still remains that only very view can afford the cost of the procedure. But certainly, virtually all can afford the cost of preventing a kidney disease or damage.

Fundamentally, if you can maintain a moderate weight, make healthy food choices, ditch smoking and drinking, get enough sleep and engage in stress-reducing activities, your kidneys will remain healthy throughout your life no matter how long you live.

So why would you not live healthily and eat healthily!

The Eye The eyes are the light you use to pave every way in and around your immediate environment and to see the nooks and crannies of your life in order the chart the right path to success. But it is often unwittingly neglected. Why?

Because we’re busy using it to read from our laptops or smartphones, I guess. That’s ironically ridiculous! Or because you rely on vision benefits provided by your employers. Do you know what? Vision benefits are a bad deal meant to hoodwink you into thinking you’ve got some added values. That isn’t good enough for your eyes.

You need to take practical steps towards ensuring your eyes are considered in every of your decisions, especially those that border on living style. Going for regular eye check-up is the key. And your appointment with your ophthalmologist must be marked on your calendar.

The Spleen The spleen is a key organ that is hardly noticed. This organ performs multiple functions ranging from blood cleansing to protection of the body against some external attacks. But if this organ becomes diseased, many things will definitely go awry. The least of the attendant problems of a malfunctioning spleen is pains and discomfort.

As a wellness-conscious fellow, you should make sure you avoid any physical activities or blows that can cause spleen rupture.

Finally, you must remember that treating a disease is always more expensive than preventing it. Plus, treatment comes with pains and discomfort all of which can be avoided with preventive measures.