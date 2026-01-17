Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli was recently spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai with her right eye covered with a bandage, raising concern among fans and onlookers. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Arbaz Patel, who was seen helping her walk towards the car as paparazzi captured the moment. Photos and videos of Nikki leaving the hospital quickly circulated on social media, prompting questions about her health. ‘Rise and Fall’: Nikki Tamboli Addresses Viral Moment Between Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, Explains His Conservative Upbringing.

Nikki Tamboli Undergoes Eye Treatment - Watch Video

Nikki Tamboli Confirms Eye Cyst Treatment

When asked by media personnel about her condition, Nikki clarified that she had undergone treatment for a cyst in her eye. “Ek cyst aagaya tha usika treatment hua hai,” she said, reassuring everyone that the issue was being taken care of. She appeared to walk slowly as Arbaz held her hand and ensured she reached the vehicle safely. Paparazzi also wished her a speedy recovery.

Arbaz Patel Reassures Fans

Responding to concerns from fans, Arbaz Patel confirmed that Nikki had an eye infection and underwent a minor eye procedure. He added that she is doing well and recovering steadily. The couple has often been seen together at public events and remains popular among fans for their candid appearances. Nikki Tamboli Rings in Her 29th Birthday in Dubai With Boyfriend Arbaz Patel; ‘Spitsvilla X5’ Fame Influencer Marks the Occasion With Adorable Throwback Pictures and Videos (View Post)

Nikki Tamboli on Finding Love Through ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’

Earlier, Nikki had spoken openly about her personal life in an interview with Farah Khan. Known for her outspoken personality, the actress had joked about joining Bigg Boss Marathi with the hope of finding a partner. “I told the makers, I want a boyfriend. Stop online dating apps, send me to Bigg Boss!” she had said humorously. While Bigg Boss Hindi brought her fame, Nikki had shared that she hoped the Marathi edition would bring love into her life. Coincidentally, she met Arbaz Patel during the show, marking the beginning of their relationship.

