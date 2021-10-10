She was born in a spiritual family and believes that intuition flows in her bloodline. Vedic Astrologer and Tarot Reader Janvi Gaur says that she was born with an extra psychic ability and was able to see and hear some things and get some visions. She left her school and gave up on her education at the age of 14 and started working. She lived in Dubai from the age of 4 because her father got transferred there. Janvi Gaur believes that she had a lot of power in her soul and education was something that she was not able to connect with.

She started practicing astrology and tarot-reading at the age of 22. In the year 2000, she and her family shifted to Delhi as her husband got transferred. After coming here, she started doing Vastu-shastra and realized that as she was going to people’s houses to check the Vastu, Vedic Astrologer and Tarot Reader Janvi Gaur was able to see a lot beyond that. She says that just by talking to people she would know what planet is troubling them, the solution for that, etc. She started with tarot- cards in 2004, and understood all of that on her own, their interpretation, and also, she is into Vedic astrology but has not learned that from anyone. She believes that when she opens up a chart, the planets talk to her and she gets a vibe from them about what they are trying to say.

She did all the top-notch industrialists of Delhi including many politicians. Apart from this, Vedic Astrologer and Tarot Reader Janvi Gaur also did FIFA World Cup predictions for Headlines Today in 2006, radio shows all over India including cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, etc. She also wrote for several magazines and channels. In 2007, she migrated back to Dubai and by that time, Janvi Gaur had clients all over the world because of the work she did in Delhi and there is not any single continent, she says that she does not have clients in. She also got involved in Jewish and Chinese astrology. She has a positive attitude towards challenges and took them as an opportunity to evolve more spiritually. She says every experience she went through, she had to master that and come out as a better individual.

In 2014, Vedic Astrologer and Tarot Reader Janvi Gaur started with Spiritual Response Therapy and learned that by taking guidance from different people and traveled to many countries in Europe. She explains that it helps in connecting with the spirit guides and or higher self and your spirit tells why it goes through what it does. Presently, she has clients in every country and does online reading almost all the time, and has a base in Mumbai, Delhi, London and is now planning to make a base in Los Angeles and may start from December.

Anyone can reach Janvi Gaur on @janvigaur, her official Instagram handle to know more about her.