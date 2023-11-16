Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his birthday on November 16 and we bet his girlfriend, Ananya Panday has all the good surprises planned for him. The Student of the Year 2 actress recently confirmed their relationship rumours and the couple was also spotted attending several Diwali parties together. While Aditya was always eye candy, it's his brooding pictures on Instagram that make us fall hard for him. And no one cares about his relationship status, right? Girls will never stop drooling over his good looks, no matter what. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

One look at Aditya's Instagram account and you are convinced that his good looks are hard to beat. On days when Aditya is not shooting for his acting projects, he's busy with his photoshoots or simply taking selfies that are so damn irresistible. Stop and stare is the exact phrase that comes to our mind, every time we check out his IG uploads. From shirtless pictures to handsome selfies, Aditya sure knows how to pose and play with the cameras. His perfectly shaped jawline and that tall frame of his is a lethal combination enough to make everyone drool. On that note, to celebrate the actor and his special day, let's check out his Instagram account, one picture at a time. Video of Aditya Roy Kapur Getting Mobbed by Fans for Selfies Goes Viral – WATCH.

Flaunting His Well-Toned Body!

All Things Blurry!

Only if Everyone Looked So Gorgeous While Sipping a Coffee!

Dapper!

Suit Up!

Happy Birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur!

