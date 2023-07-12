Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be hot new couple of B-town. Although the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, there are numerous occasions when the two have been spotted together. Aditya and Ananya have been spotted together in Portugal. The two were seen cosying up and spending quality time together in Lisbon and their pic has taken internet by storm. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Confirm Dating Rumours? Duo Share Pics From Arctic Monkeys Concert in Spain on Insta!

Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday

Brand New Couple Alert ❤️ 🔥 Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday spend come quality time together in Lisbon ❤️ we are loving the chemistry coupled with lovely smiles as they pose with fans in Portugal #Exclusive #ManavManglani #AnanyaPanday #AdityaRoyKapoor #CoupleGoals pic.twitter.com/uJEJWV3FSs — Manav Manglani (@manav22) July 12, 2023

