Mohit Suri returns with yet another romantic drama with tragic overtones in Saiyaara, that marks the big screen debut of Ahaan Panday. Ahaan is the nephew of actor Chunky Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, and the son of businessman Chikki Panday (chunky's brother). Aneet Padda, who was seen earlier in the Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky, is the female lead. ‘Saiyaara’ Music Track a Tribute to ‘Aashiqui’ Film, Says Director Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara is produced by Yash Raj Films, marking the first movie of Mohit Suri to be backed by the banner. The director who had made his debut with Zeher in 2005 by Vishesh Films was mostly associated with Mukesh Bhatt's production house before working outside that banner.

Suri is known for some intense romantic dramas and thrillers that has some good musical score. The emotional connect of these movies, along with lovely soundtrack and enough sensuality, had aided these movies, well, most of them, at the box office while many of them had Emraan Hashmi in the lead. ‘Saiyaara’ Title Song Creators Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami: From Kashmir to Bollywood, Musician Duo Talks About Their Journey and Break With YRF.

In this feature, we look at all the movies directed by Mohit Suri in the past and how they fared at the box office.

Zeher (2005)

Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami in Zeher

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty and Udita Goswami

Box Office Status: Average

Kalyug (2005)

Kunal Kemmu in Kalyug

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Emraan Hashmi, Smilie Suri, Deepal Shaw, Amrita Singh, Ashutosh Rana.

Box Office Status: Semi-Hit

Woh Lamhe (2006)

Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut in Woh Lamhe

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja

Box Office Status: Flop

Awarapan (2007)

Shriya Saran and Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana

Box Office Status: Flop

Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009)

Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan Suman, Jackie Shroff

Box Office Status: Semi-Hit

Crook (2010)

Neha Sharma and Emraan Hashmi in Crook

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Neha Sharma, Shella Alan, Arjan Bajwa

Box Office Status: Flop

Murder 2 (2011)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi in Murder 2

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prashant Narayanan

Box Office Status: Super Hit

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Box Office Status: Blockbuster

Ek Villain (2014)

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor

Box Office Status: Super Hit

Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan in Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao

Box Office Status: Flop

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Box Office Status: Flop

Malang (2020)

Disha Patani in Malang

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu

Box Office Status: Flop

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

Disha Patani and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns

Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

Box Office Status: Flop

Mohit Suri’s filmography is a mixed bag of commercial hits and box office disappointments. Yet, what remains consistent is his knack for blending emotion, romance, and music in a way that resonates with a section of the audience, especially in their 20s and 30s.

Watch the Trailer of 'Saiyaara':

As he partners with Yash Raj Films for Saiyaara, there’s renewed curiosity about whether this collaboration will mark a successful new chapter in his career. And with fresh faces like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda making their mark, Saiyaara could well be a turning point for both the director and his new stars. Saiyaara is releasing in theatres on July 18.

