Afzal Anis, Youngest Digital Marketer Is Making His Name Count in the List of Top Digital Marketing Gurus

Afzal Anis (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Afzal Anis says with the advancements and changing trends in digital technology, digital marketing is expected to take giant strides in the future. The entire brand marketing game has changed drastically over the years, so that the media consumption, which works as a major factor to establish the presence of any brand, product or individual. A major shift in the audience’s preference and taste has been witnessed in recent time as traditional media has taken the back seat and digital space is taking the lead.

World today prefer to seek entertainment through social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook rather than television and radio. This digital revolution has made an ocean of opportunities for brand marketers to create a distinct positioning for their brand by building the right strategy using the right digital platform and face. Smart work can help businessman earn fast and big due to digital marketing and for that, you need a person with sound knowledge who can work smartly and make a solid campaign for online marketing to take you from zero to millionaire. We are talking here about Digital Entrepreneur who drives business throughout the country online.

Afzal Anis who is branding himself as “The Youngest Digital Entrepreneur” in India says – In this competitive world, you need to be smart to sell your product and make a mark in this Digital world. Afzal Anis is one of the youngest and successful Digital Entrepreneurs in India who started Digital Marketing from his own business and is already regarded as a digital guru by the people of Ranchi. Gravmo Digital by Afzal Anis is a growing sensation and in demand of businesses and influencers to help them achieve individual and corporate goals related to internet services.

Gravmo Digital feels India is yet to understand the power of online marketing and has jumped into this business early in India and he feels as and when more people become aware of this online benefit, his business will grow even bigger. He wants Gravmo to become India’s highest earning agency by 2022.