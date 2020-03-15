All the Right Ingredients: How a Drug Rep and Pizza Guy Built a $100M Real Estate Empire

Jake Stenziano and Gino Barbaro (Photo Credits: File Image)

Meet Jake and Gino. A few years ago, these two friends were regular guys in New York grinding away at their American Dreams. Gino Barbaro owned a restaurant. Jake Stenziano was a pharmaceutical rep. Both hardworking, both from humble beginnings. Both struggling to find time for themselves and their families. It’s a pretty typical scene across America.

Taking a Calculated Risk

After growing tired of work taking him away from his family, Jake wanted a change. Likewise, Gino was growing frustrated with the restaurant industry eating up his time – and he had six kids at home he wanted to spend more time with. It was during this pivotal time that Jake and Gino started to partner up together.

Jake jumped first and landed in Knoxville, Tennessee to test out the real estate scene. Remembering that Gino knew a bit about real estate, Jake reached out for his help and advice. Little did they both know what was in store for them as they not only dove deeper into real estate, but also further cemented their growing partnership.

Synonymous with Excellence

In Knoxville, their eponymous business, Jake & Gino, began to take off. They focused on the multifamily real estate investment arm, and today, are one of the most notable real estate teams in the entire sector. But their contributions haven’t stopped there. They’ve also become major players in educating the next generation of multifamily real estate moguls, showing them the tools to make financial freedom a reality.

A New Recipe for Success

As a restaurant industry veteran, Gino knows all about the importance of a great recipe. He will tell you that the combination of his own personality, drive, and talent along with Jake’s own talents and skills creates the perfect recipe that, anyway it’s diced, has led to incredible success.

So, what’s their secret sauce?

Education x Action = Results

It’s a seemingly simple formula that took some trial and error before the pair got it right. Case in point: after investing his savings in a mobile home park, Gino quickly realized that he had made a costly mistake. His errors? Not understanding the basics of investing or how mobile home parks work. And he didn’t even visit the property before purchasing it.

Unique Situations Need Unique Solutions

For Jake and Gino, much of their success has come from the understanding that not all real estate sectors are created equal. They have amassed their success in the multifamily property industry, one that has a set of unique challenges and opportunities.

Applying their formula for success, the duo has three simple steps or pieces of advice for investors in multifamily real estate:

> Step #1: Get educated

> Step #2: Find an accountability partner

> Step #3: Join a community and attend live events and meetups, and network with real estate investors at all levels - from beginners to investors doing hundreds of millions (and even billions) in deals

Paying it Forward

The success the team has found by applying their winning formula has allowed them both the financial freedom they craved years ago. Today, both are able to spend more time with their families - an important goal for both of them. But they also have decided to pay it forward to others in their profession and their community as well.

The team created a charitable arm of the business, Rand Cares, which partners with a number of community organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of East Tennessee to benefit the community. To Jake and Gino, paying it forward is a critical part of their company’s mission and one they’re eager to continue to grow with their success.

Embracing the Future

On the heels of Jake & Gino’s success, the team looks forward expanding their efforts as their real estate empire grows. In addition to increasing their visibility in the multifamily space, Jake & Gino are creating a financial literacy program for kids; developing an investment fund; have recently launched an audiobook version of their popular book The Honey Bee; are expanding their team; and also closing on a $4.5 million deal in North Knoxville. It’s a busy lifestyle, but this time, it’s on their terms. And they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Rise Up To Win

While the tale of a New York drug rep and pizza guy rising to the pinnacle of the multifamily real estate sector may seem like a modern-day fairytale, it’s completely attainable. True to their nature of paying it forward, Jake & Gino offer educational materials to motivated investors who are eager to create multiple income streams through multifamily real estate.