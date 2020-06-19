Anugrah Chandra’s Fashion Label ‘KoAi’ Takes the Spotlight As the Emerging Brand for Ready-to-Wear Outfits

In a market filled with many fashion brands, KoAi has grabbed everyone’s attention with its outfits. The brand since the last one year has raced very fast with the best non-fussy and daily wear clothes. KoAi is a Japanese word meaning love child. After a lot of love and care, the collection of clothes came into the market leaving everyone in awe. The fashion label has got an exclusive collection focusing on the long lost ancient Indian fabric technique of Dabu print to the modern-day wardrobes.

The ensemble collection has got a variety of choices with silhouettes having an international appeal for the Indian fashion enthusiasts. The outfits under the label are treated with modern technology and are used to create ready to wear luxurious ensembles. Anugrah Chandra, the creative director and founder of KoAi has set a bar in less than a year’s time. The fashion label was launched at the Lakmé Fashion Week in August 2019 in Mumbai. With its pan India presence, the outfits under the fashion label can be worn for any occasion in everyday routine.

Offering the best of clothing materials including pure silk, chiffon, georgette and satin; every collection of KoAi will make you want for more. The founder of this label was earlier into law before making it big in fashion. Graduated from Amity Law School, Uttar Pradesh in 2013, he accompanied his father at his law firm. The fashion industry was completely unfamiliar to him as he was earlier a part of iAnugrah.com, a personality development program for the UPSC aspirants. However, the founder of KoAi had something different in the store for him. It was last year, Chandra bid adieu to his law career to get into the fashion world.

“I had no formal training to start my fashion label. It was my interest and inclination towards fashion that made it happen. By self-training and self-learning, I built this fashion label and it is doing exceptionally well”, quoted Chandra. Today the outfits are available across many multi-brand stores like Ensemble, Ogaan, Evoluzione, Aza, Elahe, Anahita, Aza, Cult Modern among others. In very less time, KoAi has got tremendous exposure as the brand has been featured in top magazines like Grazia, Elle and Femina. Celebrities and bloggers including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yami Gautam, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Kusha Kapila, Mini Mathur, Komal Pandey have worn the brand on different occasions.

Besides the offline stores, the clothing outfits are also available online on Koai.in.