Anveshi Jain Official App Becomes One of the Most Entertaining Mobile Applications

Anveshi Jain’s fans are showering her with all the love, and that’s visible from the ever-growing popularity of her official app.

Much to the surprise of everyone, ‘Anveshi Jain official app’ has left behind its competitors including TVF play, Eros Now, Vodafone Play and Viu to secure a position in ‘Top 100 entertainment applications’.

Improving from 37th position yesterday, today the app is on 25th position in the iOS top free apps category.

Speaking about the success of her app, Anveshi said, “During this lockdown, we saw an increase of 2.5 lakh application users – which is tremendous. People are showing their love on me as well as this app as they feel it has been a great medium to entertain themselves during the lockdown.”

“When my team informed that our app is trending on 54th rank yesterday and 39th rank day before yesterday, I felt immensely happy. It is altogether a different feeling when you get to know that your app is performing better than most production houses and generating revenues only due to fan engagement,” added Anveshi.

Anveshi Jain official app allows fans to interact with their favourite actress and life coach directly, send her gifts and greetings, play interesting games, take life and relationship advice from Anveshi and do more such stuff. Since day one of the nationwide lockdown, Anveshi goes live every day to communicate with her fans.

