Anveshi Jain Official App Becomes One of the Most Entertaining Mobile Applications

Anveshi Jain’s fans are showering her with all the love, and that’s visible from the ever-growing popularity of her official app.
Much to the surprise of everyone, ‘Anveshi Jain official app’ has left behind its competitors including TVF play, Eros Now, Vodafone Play and Viu to secure a position in ‘Top 100 entertainment applications’.
Improving from 37th position yesterday, today the app is on 25th position in the iOS top free apps category.
Speaking about the success of her app, Anveshi said, “During this lockdown, we saw an increase of 2.5 lakh application users – which is tremendous. People are showing their love on me as well as this app as they feel it has been a great medium to entertain themselves during the lockdown.”
View this post on Instagram
2.5 Million ! Yes because my body looks a certain way and I make the best use of it on social media 😛😉. I always say - leverage your assets.Although I always cursed my body when I was bullied as a student and felt left alone for 4 years of college. only if I knew it’s wasn’t the body I hated, it was my lack of self love and self acceptance. Showing off 2.5 million is a symbol of some kind of authentic attachment. I would never say - you have to be hot or do bold scenes or be different to have such followers. You just have to be YOU. The biggest misconception is we think we fall in love with someone who is different than us . No , you’ll always be more attracted to someone who is similar to you. Recall your first date with your lover. Similarities is where it is . I am like you and to tell you this I meet you everyday , to tell that You are gifted too , figure out what that gift is and Leverage from it .🌺
“When my team informed that our app is trending on 54th rank yesterday and 39th rank day before yesterday, I felt immensely happy. It is altogether a different feeling when you get to know that your app is performing better than most production houses and generating revenues only due to fan engagement,” added Anveshi.
Anveshi Jain official app allows fans to interact with their favourite actress and life coach directly, send her gifts and greetings, play interesting games, take life and relationship advice from Anveshi and do more such stuff. Since day one of the nationwide lockdown, Anveshi goes live every day to communicate with her fans.
The app has bridged the gap between fans and the celebrity.