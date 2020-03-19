Who’s Your Daddy Poster: Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal's Confused Dramedy Looks Intriguing!

Who's Your Daddy Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak in India has led to people going the self-quarantine way with an aim to stay safe from the deadly virus. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 scare, looks like famous digital platforms ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are in no mood to calm down. As recently it teased fans with the first look of their upcoming confused dramedy titled as Who's Your Daddy? The ensemble cast of this web-series is packed with some ah-mazing actors which include YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, hottie Rahul Dev, Nikhil Bhambri, Anveshi Jain, Divinaa Thackur and Kasturi Banerjee. The interesting point to note here is that just like the confusing titled the poster also seems intriguing and makes us curious and how. ALT Balaji's Code M Title Track Fauj Ki Dahaad Featuring Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani is a Powerful Rap! (Watch Video).

Set in Delhi, the story of this one revolves around Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal as the father-son duo. Soggy (son) runs a DVD rental shop and earns decent by renting naughty (blue) films to posh ladies from societies. The show is a fun riot wherein the father-son’s chemistry will make you smile, laugh and also cry. The show will focus on how Soggy and his dad run a successful business until their world turns upside down. Amidst this whole chaos, nobody knows the answer to one question- ‘Soggy Ke Bete Ka Daddy Kaun Hai?’ Mentalhood Trailer: Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul Show How Being A Mother Is The Toughest Job Ever (Watch Video).

Check Out The First Poster Below:

Going by the poster, Who's Your Daddy looks like a promising web attempt and we are damn excited to binge-watch the same. FYI, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are known to churn amazing content and the recent examples of the same can be Mentalhood, Code M and the list can go on and on. Coming back to Who's Your Daddy, the trailer of the same will drop online on 21st March. Stay tuned!