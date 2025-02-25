Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), directed by South star Dhanush and Dragon, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, were two of the biggest Tamil releases last week. While both films are performing well at the box office, Dragon has emerged as the top choice among viewers. The comedy-drama starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles continues to perform exceptionally well, with word of mouth playing a crucial role. Amid this, an old tweet by Pradeep Ranganathan for NEEK director Dhanush has gone viral. ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ Movie Review: Pavish Narayan and Mathew Thomas’ Bromance Steals the Show in Dhanush’s Spirited Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2017 Tweet for Dhanush Resurfaces

As per a report in Sacnilk, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon collected INR 5.75 crore in Tamil Nadu, while Dhanush's directorial venture NEEK managed to collect just INR 1.15 crore on release day. After completing four days at the theatres, the Pavish Narayan and Matthew Thomas starrer managed to collect just INR 4.98 crore, while the total collections of Dragon stand at INR 35.75 crore. Amid this clear difference in numbers, a 2017 tweet of Pradeep Ranganathan for Dhanush has resurfaced online. In the post on X (previously Twitter), the young actor was seen requesting Dhanush to check his submission for a short film competition. ’Dragon’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Confident Performance Fuels This Bumpy Ride That Has More Smoke Than Fire (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2017 Tweet for Dhanush Resurfaces as ‘Dragon’ Triumphs Over ‘NEEK’ at the Box Office

Years later Man clashed with Dhanush's film And won in the clash ❤️‍🔥 Peak ra babu idi https://t.co/CMqyw75pHH — Aadhii 🥤 (@TemperLepaku) February 25, 2025

In his post, the actor wrote, "@dhanushkraja Sir I'm 2D Entertainments,Movie Buff short film contest Winner.Ill be muchh happpy if u see my film."Little did he know that years later, he would actually win a box office clash against the Tamil star. This just goes to show that hard work definitely pays off!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).