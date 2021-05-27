Joey Klein, Inner Matrix CEO, has announced the upcoming release of the second edition of his book, “The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real-Life Results.” The book will be available online and in stores on June 25, 2021.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Inner Matrix Systems is a personal mastery training system designed for high achievers. IMS employs their proprietary IM method to “rewire, train, and align the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results.”

Over the last 20 years, IMS has developed and refined its proven approach that teaches high-achievers how to apply the art and science of personal mastery to their daily lives. The IMS approach incorporates a combination of technology, tools, techniques, and community to create self-reliance in the minds of the participants.

Klein’s book outlines the core concepts of the Inner Matrix Method. It gives readers a blueprint for crafting a rich and meaningful life of their own design. The book accomplishes this goal by merging the science of neurobiology with the art of mindfulness.

The second edition of “The Inner Matrix” has several exciting new features. It includes comprehensive “Inner Training and Mindfulness” practices designed to help readers break new ground in the realm of personal mastery.

Klein supports these practices by citing extensive research and scientific studies throughout the book. He further solidifies the validity of the Inner Matrix method by incorporating real-life experiences and case studies.

The material is easy to digest on its own, but Klein wanted to ensure that readers got the most out of his proven method. With that in mind, he added a comprehensive “Key Concepts” section to the end of the book. This section summarizes critical ideas and organizes the points by chapter. Klein even included study citations in a “Notes” section if his readers want to explore further.

High achievers and motivated readers everywhere should pick up a copy of “The Inner Matrix.” Doing so can help them to achieve personal mastery and a higher quality of life.

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. For more than twenty years, IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results. CEO, Joey Klein, and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. Clients have included: Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization. Joey is also the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results (June 2021).