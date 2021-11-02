Esha Deol also celebrates her birthday today along with Shah Rukh Khan. It's really interesting how much history they share. But this write-up is not about that. We will talk about it some other time. Today, Esha Deol is our focus. The birthday girl is a highly accomplished densuse like her mother Hema Malini. Her movie career may not have been what she would have liked to have, but the lady is unmatchable when it come classical dance form. Esha is also a great fashionista. While we adores Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for fashion choices, Esha's Instagram account can be called a hidden treasure for ethnic fashion. With Diwali round the corner, let our birthday girl give you a few sartorial choices for the lit parties!

The subtle yet elegant orange

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU1eYnlIJAB/?utm_medium=copy_link

The whitish glow

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU4DSk3Nnc3/?utm_medium=copy_link

The love for red

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU6ojHLNoeV/?utm_medium=copy_link

The rich and elegant magenta

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVCMeqWIwp_/?utm_medium=copy_link

Simple and sweet beige

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8qpgdonMNp/?utm_medium=copy_link

The best part about these outfits is you can slip out from one and slip into another without much change in your makeup or jewellery. Minimalism is the key here and Esha Deol gets it right every time.

