Anushka Sharma made headlines for her Diwali look when she stepped out in a neon green Sabyasachi saree for one of the parties. While her hubby, Virat Kohli, is busy playing in the T20 world cup in Australia, Sharma managed to set the fashion ball rolling with her stunning #ootn. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star's recent cool green look soon became the talk of the town and Karan Johar even commented 'gorgeous' on one of her pictures. While she chose a rather vibrant shade for her appearance, her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, Katrina Kaif picked the same saree but in black colour instead. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Sara Ali Khan, Who Wore this Picchika Suit Better?

Anushka paired her saree with a stunning neckpiece sans any earrings. She didn't opt for a jewellery heavy look and instead kept it minimal. With blushed cheeks, pink lips, light eye makeup and hair styled in beach waves, she completed her look further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Coming to Katrina Kaif, the Phone Bhoot actress did the complete opposite. She didn't opt for a chunky necklace and picked a pair of statement earrings and bangles instead. With highlighted cheeks, light smoky eyes, well-defined brows and straight hair, she rounded off her look. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Kiara Advani - Who Pulled Off This Look Better?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Now if given a choice, whose saree will your pick? Will you opt for Sharma's neon green shade or will you prefer Kaif's black beauty instead? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

