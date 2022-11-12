Now that the festive season is officially over and Christmas is still a long way, will we sit ideal and loom over our dull days? Of course not. The wedding season in India is all set to begin and you know what that means - clothes and some more clothes. From ethnic shararas to stunning sarees and pretty Anarkalis, the designs are so many and but what's in trend these days? Well, who cares when you have the blessings of a celebrity, right? Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: Bigg Boss Fame Actress's Fashion is Colourful and Gorg Just Like Her Personality! (View Pics).

This wedding season, try and seek inspiration from Shehnaaz Gill's ethnic wardrobe that's equal parts chic and regal. We recently had a peek inside her Instagram account that's filled with her pretty pictures and incredible designs. From a Manish Malhotra saree to something more traditional, the choices for us to choose from were so many and we bet they will pique your interest as well. So for those who have weddings to attend in the coming months but know what to wear or what to shop for, let Shehnaaz guide you to glory. Shehnaaz Gill Gives Summer Vibes in One-Shoulder Floral Organza Dress, View Pics.

Below are some of the most desired looks from her sartorial closet which you should look at. So here you go.

Charismatic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Sequinned Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Vision in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Traditional Fashion Done Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Happy shopping!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).