Actress and social media influencer Shehnaaz Gill gives major summer vibes in her latest Instagram post. The 28-year-old dropped a few photos posing in a beautiful floral printed organza dress. Now, this one-shouldered outfit is not only made with breathable fabric but also super stylish. Shehnaaz did not OTT with accessories or makeup but rather stuck to a classic kohl-eyed look. Love it. Summer Fashion Trends 2022: Move Over Fun Florals and Soft Pastels, Opt for Shimmer This Summer!

Check Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)