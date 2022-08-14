Bhumi Pednekar had a rather distinct debut in Bollywood! She entered opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, not as your typical tall and lean girl but as someone who's overweight and unapologetic about it. However, as her career moved forward, Bhumi decided to shed some extra kilos and today, she's amongst the fittest actors on the block. While her fitness and the acting journey were going smooth, she was simultaneously working on amping up her fashion wardrobe and making it worthwhile. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Wore This Tarun Tahiliani Corset Dress Better?

It won't be exaggerating to say that 'Bhumi has finally arrived!' Though she has a long way to go, we feel she's in the right direction and is striving hard to continue cementing her place in the industry. Since her initial years in the industry, Pednekar has come a long way in terms of her fashion wardrobe. Today she's more fierce, open to experimentation and is always a stunner. From terrific outfits with capes to beautiful and traditional six yards, there's nothing that she hasn't tried and aced! From attending awards ceremonies to her promotional outings and social appearances, Bhumi's always a step ahead of her contemporaries when it comes to her fashion picks. And to prove our point here's remembering five of her best style statements from the recent past. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Bhumi Pednekar, Whose Yellow Manish Malhotra Lehenga Did You Like More?

In JJ Valaya

In Anamika Khanna

In Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Gauri & Nainika

Coming to Bhumi's professional life, the actress will be next seen in Bheed with Rajkummar Rao, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor.

