Is yellow the colour of the season? Well, it sure looks so. And trust our Bollywood beauties to echo this very sentiment. Alia Bhatt, who earlier slayed in her yellow Manish Malhotra at bestie Akanksha Ranjan's wedding ceremony certainly gave us the inspiration to pick this shade for our upcoming wedding shenanigans. Yellow as a colour looks vibrant and regale. It has festive written all over it and one can never say no to a yellow now, can they? Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

Alia's Manish Malhotra lehenga received enormous appreciation thanks to its chic design. The infinity design of the blouse paired with a matching lehenga looked mesmerising on the actress and she definitely pulled it off with much ease. She kept the rest of her styling simple with a pair of statement earrings, minimal makeup and hair styled in soft waves.

Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra

Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And just while we were getting over Alia's chic look, Bhumi Pednekar decided to stun us with her take on yellow! The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest yellow attire and boy, she did look like a marvel. Bhumi's outfit by Manish Malhotra had a rather sexy, plunging neckline blouse paired with a yellow lehenga with pastel colour embroidery on it. She opted for a choker necklace and dazzled in her outfit of the day. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

While we are clearly obsessing over this colour and these elegant designs, who did you think won this fashion race? If given a choice, will you wear Alia Bhatt's lehenga or Bhumi Pednekar's? Share your replies on Twitter or simply pick an option from the box below.

Alia Bhatt or Bhumi Pednekar, Whose Yellow Manish Malhotra Lehenga Did You Like More? Alia Bhatt Bhumi Pednekar

