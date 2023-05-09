Manish Malhotra has been Bollywood's go-to designer since forever now. And the Kapoor family, especially, has been a connoisseur of his art. From Karisma Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, Manish has designed several pieces for the sisters and it also explains why they have an undying loyalty to his brand. In fact, Kareena has picked Manish for several of her important appearances and together, this duo has never disappointed. Bebo picks Malhotra whenever she has to step out in her ethnic best and he does a fine job of delivering some of his best designs. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Emily Blunt, Who Nailed this Red Michael Kors Outfit Better?

From his classic sequinned sarees to pretty lehenga cholis, Kareena Kapoor Khan has probably justified all the different silhouettes that he caters to. While she can be a muse for every designer out there, Manish, of course, has a soft spot for her and loves to see her deck up in his designs. Kareena prefers Manish for all her family functions, the recent example being Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremonies. And when the bond that they share is itself so strong, there's no room left for any disappointment. Kareena and Manish together are a fashion force to reckon with. And to prove our point, we have curated a list of times when she dazzled in Manish Malhotra's creations. Have a look. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's Denim Skirts That You Can Flaunt in Summers!

Always Pretty

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning AF

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Poo in Her Saree Avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Begum of Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Happy In Her Manish Malhotra Outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, do you agree with us when we say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is nothing less than a muse for Manish Malhotra?

