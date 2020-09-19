She has taken to keep our social media feeds perky and pretty with her one-of-a-kind fashion offerings. Right from dripping elegance in every ensemble, whether it's an ethnic attire or a crisp contemporary or chic dress, Aamna Sharif is dressed to impress and we are just absolutely loving her colourful fashion feed on the gram! A recent style, featuring dark florals and red lips had us awed! The dark floral lehenga from the homegrown label, Saundh was simply seasoned worthy in addition to being chic. Also, we loved how Aamna channelled her inner diva with that bold red lip shade! Why choose subtle when you can blaze instead? Playing Komolika Chaubey / Sonalika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Aamna is leaving no stone unturned or no style untapped.

Aamna rose to fame as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and followed it up with films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. Her repertoire of ethnic ensembles is versatile and a perfect lesson in coveting a dream all vibes encompassing wardrobe! their style offerings. An underlining minimal but polished vibe accompanies all of her styles as Aamna flits from one radiant vibe to another effortlessly. Impeccable makeup and non-fussy hair game seal the deal for her. Here's a closer look at her style. Aamna Sharif Lives Life in Warm Yellows Even if It Rains!

Aamna Sharif - Too Glam To Give A Damn!

A peplum style lehenga from Saundh's latest collection, Caravan worth Rs.18,995. Bold red lips, silver oxidized earrings, textured wavy hair and delicately lined eyes completed her look. Aamna Sharif Is Channelling That Sublime Lucknowi Charm in a Thrifty Chikankari Suit!

Aamna Sharif in Saundh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

