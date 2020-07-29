She charmed us as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. An on-screen spunk translates well into a brilliant ethnic style off-screen. While she equally dazzles in western as well as traditional styles, we love the latter as they are a lesson in attaining those all-encompassing ethnic wardrobe goals. Right from sharara/ghararas, saree, lehenga and neo-ethnic dresses with complimenting jewellery and minimal glam. A recent lockdown vibe saw Aamna Sharif stun in a teal blue chikankari ethnic ensemble. Lucknow's famed textile embroidery and a wardrobe essential - chikankari ensembles come in a plethora of styles, having attained recognition in the Couture circles too.

Here's a closer look at Aamna's interpretation of this timeless embroidered style. Aamna Sharif Birthday Special: Sheer Elegance in Brilliant Traditional Styles Is Her Fashion Arsenal’s Salient Forte!

Aamna Sharif - Thrifty Ethnic Chic

A teal blue short kurti with white chikankari embroidery worth Rs.2,200 was teamed with a white embroidered gharara worth Rs.3,000 from Insha Creations. Jewellery by Neha Lulla, wavy hair along with a subtle makeup of pink lips and delicately lined eyes completed the look. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aamna Sharif’s Sassy Look as Komolika From Her First Day on Set Is Out and We Can’t Keep Calm.

Aamna Sharif Ethnic Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

