Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Nostalgia: Dazzling Red Carpet Moments From Her Couture Potpourri French Riviera Arsenal!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Fashion Nostalgia

We know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the bonafide Cannes veteran was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the 2003 festival, the same year that she clinched a coveted endorsement as a global brand ambassador for the French cosmetic giant, L’Oreal. Aishwarya’s tryst with fashion on the red carpet that’s renowned for establishing identities and courting recognition, chronicles a commendable journey of 17 years, beginning from 2002 to 2019. What sets the former Miss World apart is her signature aplomb of taking it all in her stride and walking with that nonchalance and enviable élan. In recent years, we believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet journey has distinctly evolved. A matured and magnanimous extravagance always awaits in the offing, carefully curated by Aastha Sharma.

For the Cannes Film Festival, the annual soiree that celebrates cinema, fashion and art, Aishwarya has doled out a melange of styles with the global fashion pundits keeping a hawk's eye on her rendition of Indian and international designers. From being called the most beautiful woman on the earth to a global icon, here's a recap of how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has traversed her style journey of the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2002

Aishwarya made that dreamy debut on the red carpet with a golden yellow Neeta Lulla sari for the premiere of her film Devdas teaming it with heavy gold jewellery. As much her style sensibility to go traditional was applauded, some reasoned that the jewellery was a bit of an OTT. Nonetheless, she looked elegant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2007

Aishwarya walked on the red carpet hand in hand with hubby Abhishek Bachchan for the screening of Mani Ratnam’s Guru wearing a Giorgio Armani white strapless ruched gown and a diamond choker. The same year, the much-awaited teaser of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s larger than life magnum opus, Jodhaa Akbar was also screened.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2010

Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the premiere of Raavan with Aishwarya flaunting a gold Sabyasachi saree, an updo and an emerald green blouse, glossy lips and defined eyes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2014

For the screening of Two Days, One Night, Aishwarya stunned in a gold-toned strapless Roberto Cavalli gown with bold red lips and wavy hair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2015

For the premiere of Youth, Aishwarya stunned in a folded gown by Ralph & Russo Couture. Wavy hair and subtle glam dominated this brilliant monochrome vibe.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2016

For the premiere of From The Land And The Moon, Aishwarya stunned in a Rami Kadi strapless gown that was accompanied by a glaring purple lipstick. A look that sparked many emotions, this vibe was accompanied by a chic hairdo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017

For the premiere of Okja, Aishwarya spun a modern-day fairytale in a larger than life voluminous Michael Cinco powder blue gown with sleek hair and subtle glam in tow.

For the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute, Aishwarya went bold in red on the red carpet with a strapless Ralph & Russo gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a tiered skirt. She rounded up the look with ruby coloured chandelier earrings by Faidee, loose curls, heavily lined eyes and berry-toned lips.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2018

For the premiere of Girls Of The Sun, Michael Cinco Couture, it was an infinity butterfly gown by Michael Cinco. Sleek hair and bold glam accompanied.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019

For the premiere of La Belle Epoque, Aishwarya took to the red carpet swathed in white, it was an Ashi Studio Haute Couture. Defined eyes, nude lips and a chic hairdo accompanied.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have locked horns with the fashion critics, waded tricky waters, with her unconventional choices, but unfailingly accompanied all of her vibes with distinct and unmissable aplomb!