Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Paints a Beautiful Picture to Thank all the Frontline Workers Fighting the War Against COVID-19

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are doing their bit to show their support for the frontline workers leading our war against COVID-19, their daughter Aaradhya is also trying to lend a helping hand. Well, not monetarily of course but by showing her gratitude instead. Aishwarya took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful picture painted by her daughter Aaradhya to show her gratitude for all the frontline workers. I for India: Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Will Smith Among 85 Celebrities Who Will Be a Part of COVID-19 Fundraiser Concert.

The picture sees little Aaradhya holding hands with Abhishek and Aishwarya while also saying a big thank you to all her medical professionals, teachers, police officers, army personnel, sanitation workers and media professionals who continue to work relentlessly amid the ongoing crisis. This was truly a humble gesture from the star kid and being a part of the media industry ourselves, we thank her for showing so much kindness. Abhishek Bachchan Contributes Rs 1 Lakh Towards Farah Khan's Daughter's Initiative.

Check out Aaradhya Bachchan's Painting

Earlier Farhan Khan's daughter, Anya Kunder had collected enough funds to donate for different coronavirus relief funds. The little kid would draw sketches of your pets and charge Rs 1,000 for each of them. The amount that she eventually collected was donated to a relief fund set up for feeding stray animals in these tough times. Kids these days are already role models in so many different ways.