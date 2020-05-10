Mother’s Day 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor Belong to the Sartorial Sassy Mommy Club!

Mother's Day 2020 Fashion Icons

It's Mother's Day, folks! As much as we love our Bollywood ladies for their wit, charm, beauty and style, some of them are also supermoms! While channelling an impeccable vibe at all times is a permanent fixture of their glorious, hectic resumes, these mommies spin a sartorial spell every time they step out. While it's a common notion that being a mother barely leaves you any time for that much-loved self-grooming; these lovely ladies urge and push the envelope of self-love and self-care to the hilt all whilst being those worthy fashion show stoppers (literally and figuratively). The sartorial mommy club sees the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Kajol Devgan. Their personal sense of styles reflects a distinct vibe of mature, evolved and a keen sense of judgement of what suits them the best. Within this realm, they experiment and raise the stakes with an accompanying fabulous beauty and hair game.

Dabbling into cuts, silhouettes and hues that are frame flattering, here's a closer look at the sartorial shenanigans of Bollywood's fashionable mommies!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World winner renowned for her flawless beauty makes us prouder than ever each year by gracing the international film festival in Cannes. While her timeless beauty, grace, and poise are delightful, she is a doting and hands-on mother to Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya seems to have mastered the art of dabbling it all with an enviable élann her tryst with fashion on the red carpet and off-duty are outlined by a signature nonchalance and élan. Apart from those gorgeous gowns, her ethnic fashion moments are always chic and accompanied by bold red lips, delicately lined eyes and sleek centre-parted hair. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: It's Time to Revisit and Appreciate Some of her Best Sartorial Moments at the French Riviera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The resident Glamazon of tinsel town rules the roost! Whether it was her sheer resilience in fashioning the baby bump in a never-seen-before avatar all whilst championing the cause of working mothers or making those daring fashion choices on numerous occasions post-delivery. Emerging as the ultimate fashion icon, courtesy an unwavering spirit and aplomb, Kareena Kapoor Khan has embarked upon an alluring adventure and crafted an arsenal featuring vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes, contemporary cuts and all that’s in vogue. Sleek hair and subtle glam accompany her varied versatile vibes. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Staying at Home Look Oh-So-Glamorous While Twirling in a Kaftan Tunic!

Karisma Kapoor

She is counted amongst the consistently impeccable sartorial stunners in tinsel town for varied reasons. Karisma Kapoor is always a delight as she has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame with occasional experimentation. Her fashion arsenal is as sublime as her persona but she does include bold silhouettes, unusual fabrics and flattering cuts into her signature style pulling them all off with understated aplomb. Having described her own style as classic chic, Karisma Kapoor’s ladylike choices are always worth a reckon. Signature pink and/or red lips, sleek hair or ponytail accompany. Karisma Kapoor Was Crisp, Chic and Classy for Mentalhoood Promotions!

Malaika Arora

A Glam Goddess, there is a plausible reason why Malaika Arora is an undeniable style cynosure for fashion aficionados. With an easy penchant of making even the most basic look work in her stride, Malaika has a thing or two for the bling, shimmer, metallic and shine! We are absolutely in love with her interpretations of the raging metallic trend. One of the hottest mommies on the block, Malaika strides with an unmissable whiff of confidence, flaunting her enviable frame with sleek hair, subtle glam in tow. Malaika Arora is Absolutely a Hot Mess in This Risque Dany Atrache Couture!

Shilpa Shetty

A bonafide fashionista and a Glamazon, Shilpa never fails to astound us. A culinary and Yoga expert, Shilpa also keeps upping the style game every now and then and is one of the few actresses to have retained a distinctly sartorial and experimental fashion game. Quite rightly a trailblazer, Shilpa's fashion moments are brilliantly curated with a heady inclusion of sarees, form-hugging silhouettes, bold hues and always accompanied by a strong beauty game. Mother to Viaan and Samisha, Shilpa is a regular on the fashion charts and plays muse to some of the trickiest hues and designs by eminent designers. Furthermore, she ups the ante with a stunning beauty game in tow. Shilpa Shetty, the Neo Ethnic Chic Muse of Anamika Khanna!

Kajol Devgan

The unpretentious, unpredictable and unabashed queen of sass, Kajol has traversed a long way from her frumpy self to a fashionista in her '40s. From gracing the fashion pages of leading magazines to being a certified style icon, Kajol's carefully chosen style demeanour features a whole lot of sarees, quirky blouses in vibrant hues. Her long dark tresses and defined eyes elevate the vibe. Kajol Devgan Channeling Her Inner Spring Goddess in Yellow Is the Perfect Modern Traditionalist Ensemble You Need!

Mira Kapoor

A quintessential industry outsider, Mira has stamped her mark as a fashion-conscious millennial mommy who loves making a poignant style statement with her ensembles. As a mom to two adorable munchkins - Misha and Zain, Mira is known for her laid back and easy styles, dabbling in it with an enviable cool demeanour. Her fashion choices have only evolved with time and having flitted from one stylist sensibilities to another with aplomb, Mira's arsenal features elegant ethnics, crisp numbers and neo saree moments. Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!

Inspirational and irresistible as these beauties are, we would love nothing more than wishing them a fabulous Mother's Day!