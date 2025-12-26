New Delhi, December 26: In an inspiring address to young Indians on Veer Bal Diwas at Bharat Mandapam on Friday here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Gen Z and Gen Alpha generations to soar with their dreams, stay focused on principles, and lead India towards developed nation status. Drawing from the unparalleled bravery of the Sahibzadas -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- the Prime Minister emphasised that age is no barrier to greatness and called on youth to draw inspiration from national ideals. Addressing members of the Yuva Bharat organisation, PM Modi said, "All of you are Gen Z, associated with the organisation, and you are Gen Alpha too. Your generation will sail us to new heights."

Quoting a shloka in Sanskrit, -- "If a small child talks about wisdom, we must adopt it" – he praised the young achievers. "You can do big work at a small age; you have done it. But these achievements should be seen differently -- take your dreams to the sky. The country is with you with strong determination," the PM said. Contrasting past despair with current opportunities, the Prime Minister noted, "Earlier, youth were scared of dreaming because the old system instilled an atmosphere of despair. But now, the country searches for talent and provides platforms, fortified with the power of 140 crore citizens." Women and Child Development Ministry to Observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' at National Level.

He highlighted resources like the Internet, startup missions, and platforms for focused growth. A key focus was the New Education Policy (NEP), which prioritises practical learning, critical thinking, and questioning over rote memorisation. "For the first time, the government is focusing more on new learning and developing the thinking process," PM Modi said, lauding Atal Tinkering Labs for fostering innovation and design thinking. Evoking Veer Sahibzada Zorawar Singh's recognition of difficult paths, he advised youth: "Maintain your wisdom; this leads to the nation's progress. Be very focused -- don't get carried away by short-term popularity glamour. Your thinking must be clear, based on principles. Learn from ideals and great personalities." Veer Baal Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi to Attend National Event at Bharat Mandapam Today, Says ‘This Day Is Associated With Courage, Conviction and Righteousness’.

PM Modi stressed that personal success should inspire others, with youth at the centre of policies like skill development, internships, sports encouragement, fintech, manufacturing, and Yuva Bharat platforms. "New opportunities are opening in every sector because India is one of the youngest countries," he added, linking NEP's multidisciplinary approach and technology use to shaping a Viksit Bharat. The event, marking the Sahibzadas' sacrifice, underscored youth empowerment as vital for India's aspirations amid global expectations, he said.

