Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s 13th Wedding Anniversary: Here’s A Throwback at the Couple’s Wedding That Was Dreamy and Magical (View Pics)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the super couple of Bollywood, are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today! Happy Wedding Anniversary, you lovely duo! Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. Abhishek fell in love with the gorgeous actress on the sets of Dhoom 2. It was in mid-January 2007 when the couple announced about their engagement, and rest is history. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married as per the Hindu rites of the Bunt community, to which the latter belongs. It was a private yet a royal affair that took place at the Bachchan’s residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai. Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pics From The Holika Dahan Ritual.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai looked like a royal couple on the day of their wedding. Their wedding outfits grabbed eyeballs worldwide. When pictures from their wedding festivities and wedding ceremony hit the internet, all we could say is, a dreamy and magical saga. From their wedding festivities to their traditional wedding ensemble to Aishwarya’s bridal makeup to the families’ royal avatar, let’s take a look at some of the pictures from Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding day and also a few from their pre-wedding ceremonies. Aaradhya Bachchan's Birthday Inside Pictures: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Throw a Grand Bash for Daughter With a Unicorn Cake and Ferris Wheel.

Couple Performing Rituals

Jaya Bachchan

The Handsome Groom

The Baraati

And Some Fun At The Sangeet

The Bachchans

The Super Couple Of Bollywood

Rituals

One From The Mehendi Ceremony

After getting hitched, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan featured together in like Guru and Ravan. Fans are looking forward to see them in reel in the future. Aishwarya and Abhishek have always given their fans major couple goals. On this special day, here’s wishing them a great journey together and tons of love and happiness!