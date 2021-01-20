She is refreshingly cute! She charmed the socks off us with her engaging screen presence in Jawaani Jaaneman and oodles of off-screen sassiness. The lockdown saw Alaya indulge in cooking a healthy breakfast, drawing, giving us a makeup tutorial to regaling us with her goofy shenanigans. On the fashion front, the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman saw her whipping up a fine coupe featuring homegrown and affordable fashion labels in fuss free styles. For a recent photoshoot, Alaya wore a gold toned Raisa Vanessa mini dress. A vibe that's a guaranteed party mood, Alaya upped it with a brilliant but subtle beauty game in tow.

With legacy, demeanour and style to boot, Alaya is a stunner and she knows it! But what really endears this millennial is how she is intent on allowing her work to speak for herself. Here's a closer look at her dripping in gold style! Alaya F Looks Pretty and Refreshing On Latest Cosmopolitan India Magazine Cover!

Alaya F - The Golden Girl

A fit and flare gold toned strapless mini dress by Raisa and Vanessa was paired off with metallic pumps, wavy hair and nude glam. Alaya F is a Modern Muse for Shehlaa Khan's Contemporary Designs in this New Photoshoot.

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).