Alaya F Is Lavishly Chic in Lavish Alice! (View Pics)

Alaya F in Lavish Alice for a phooshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Alaya Furniturewalla made her debut in the recently released Jawani Janeman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The spunky millennial keeps us hooked to her shenanigans. Not the one to hanker behind trends but resorting to showing us the subtle way of blending the trendy with classic styles, Alaya is a delight to reckon with. A stylist's delight, Alaya rarely misses the fashion mark. She is equally at ease with classic styles as she is with experimental ones. For a photoshoot, she teamed up with ace stylist Mohit Rai. The spunky millennial took to a yellow Lavish Alice body fitted dress and needless to say, she looked every bit chic, sleek and slick.

A perfect summer vibe, Alaya with her lime yellow dress in a stretchy fabric bear a distinctly contemporary edge on the classic corset. Here is a closer look. Alaya Furniturewalla, Be It Denim on Denim or a Striped Playsuit, This Millennial Is Sexy AF at All Times!

Alaya F - Yellow Daze

It was a corset ponte dress in yellow lime by Lavish Alice worth £80 featuring a body sculpting corset detailing and a front slit. Strappy metallic tie-up sandals by Public Desire, delicate baubles by Atelier Mon upped her look. She completed the vibe with nude makeup and signature textured wavy hair. Alaya Furniturewalla, Allowing Her Eclectic Dress to Do the Talking!

Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films has signed the debutante Alaya F for a three-film deal.