This millennial was already treading on the fashion grounds with a chic fashion game in tow before her debut in SOTY2. Spunky and an off-screen spontaneity that is always a delight, her easy styles are much sought after for their minimalism. Her choice of non-fussy ensembles is always on point. This time too, Ananya made a casual style statement for the promotions of her film, Khaali Peeli wearing a black bralette with a pair of camouflage cargo pants. Pushing the fashion borders, this trend is gender-neutral with the potential to stand out when paired appropriately. Last year, we witnessed a slew of celebs incorporating this trend in their multiple appearances at the airport and for promotional style files. Embracing the military trend that has made a cool transition from the celebrity wardrobes to the streets, it adds a dash of edginess to the boring and staple wardrobe. This tried-and-tested trend deserves a crisp salute and is vouched for by a slew of fashion designers, this trend works well for summers as well as winters.

Boasting of a fan following of 14.5 million on Instagram, Ananya Panday essayed the role of the other woman, Tapasya Singh in the Pati, Patni Aur Woh last year, a romantic comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz featuring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Panday's 'Kinda Classy, Kinda Crazy' Dress Gets a Thumbs Up from Us.

Ananya Panday - Camo Chic

A multi-way bralette by Frow was paired with camouflage cargo joggers. A pair of black heels, subtle pink lips, wavy hair completed her look. Ananya Panday Flaunts Her ‘Kaali Peeli’ Fashion, But Not Without A Face Mask.

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli, a drama-comedy thriller remake of the Telugu film Taxiwala starring Vijay Devarakonda to be directed by Maqbool Khan alongside Ishaan Khatter and scheduled to be released on scheduled to premiere on Zee Plex and ZEE5 on 2 October 2020.

