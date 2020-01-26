Ananya Panday's 'Kinda Classy, Kinda Crazy' Dress Gets a Thumbs Up from Us (View Pics)

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday is still flaunting her Christmas spirits or so it seems. And so what if the December 25 is still a year away? You can always pick her new outfit for your next date night, right? The red-hot dress by Kresha Bajaj looked stunning on the Pandey ji ki beti and we suggest you seek some inspiration from her sassy outing on how to deck up for your special day. Shouldn't we thank her for soaring temperature in this chilly weather? While the outfit is certainly too hot as a design, Ananya is making it look hotter and how! What the Fashion! Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday Drop Some Stunning, Pricey Styles but Ayushman Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Genelia Deshmukh Go Thrifty!

Ananya Panday in Kresha Bajaj

Ananya's red Kresha Bajaj outfit with cut-work at side and tassels towards the hem looks incredibly stunning. Though we'd not recommend this for your usual wardrobe, the ones who love some drama and grabbing eyeballs occasionally should blindly go for it. The Pati Patni aur Woh actress paired her red plunging neckline dress with wavy hair, pink lips, highlighted cheeks and soft brown lids.

When your outfit is grabbing attention for itself, Ananya did a smart play by not emphasizing on her makeup too much. She kept it subtle and allowed her ensemble to do all the talking. She further paired it with red strappy heels - a classic choice that can never go wrong. Ananya Panday Says Wear Pink and Make Them Wink in a Hot Pink Sexy Dress!

Ananya's red hot look for the day does prove a point. The girl is here to stay and she doesn't mind experimenting when it comes to her fashion outings. A little bit of risque and oodles of sass is how we'd ideally describe her choices and you know what? She rarely goes wrong with 'em.