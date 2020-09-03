Fashion around the globe is changing. You may ask why? And we would say it's because of the pandemic. Face masks are the new accessory you would definitely spot on every celebrity. Talking on the same lines, we recently clicked hottie Ananya Panday making a stylish splash in the city and well she did not disappoint. In India, currently, it's monsoon and must say her attire was very much in-sync with the season. The actress was papped at a studio in Mumbai along with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter, but it was Panday who stunned us with her 'Kaali Peeli' athleisure style Sara Ali Khan Pairs Her Simple and Chic Denim Romper With a Trendy Face Mask (View Pics).

Flaunting her toned body and midriff, Ananya looked sexy in her style pick. Elaborating on her look, it comprised of baggy lemonish yellow track pants which she paired it up with a black basic top. Hair open, subtle makeup and a pair of pink slidders, and that's how the B-townie packed quite a colourful punch. Not to miss, her printed quirky face mask and the way her top was tied in a knot. All in all, her relaxed wear impressed us. Ananya Panday Gets Her Monochrome Casual Style on Fleek in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Check Out Ananya Panday's Pictures Below:

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

For the unversed, Athleisure wear basically means 'casual, comfortable clothing designed to be suitable both for exercise and everyday wear.' And going by the contrasting punch Ananya chose for her day at work, we feel she did complete style justice. FYI, with the choice of her OTD, she also promoted her upcoming film Khaali Peeli. What do you think? Did you like her look? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

