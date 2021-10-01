Anushka Ranjan turns a year older today (October 1). The gorgeous-looking girl who is known for her film Batti Gul Meter Chalu and web series Fittrat has been making a lot of buzz these days due to her rumoured marriage with Aditya Seal. Having said that, as it's her born day today, we would like to shift the focus to the model-turned-actress's fashion offerings which need your attention ASAP. With a humongous number of followers on Instagram, she's a style stunner and her social media proves the same. Aditya Seal All Set To Marry Anushka Ranjan on November 21 – Reports.

Anushka's style statements are not over-the-top nor they are difficult to ape. Instead, it's easy to replicate them as it has a girl-next-door appeal to it. From LBD, ethnic wear to even bikinis, her wardrobe is simple yet chic. She's definitely the one who likes to go edgy and experimental in fashion. A look at her 'gram and there are many style outings that are unique in their own way. And as she celebrates her birthday today, let's take a look at some of her beautiful fashionable moments. Check it out. Anushka Ranjan Urges All To Take COVID-19 Protocols Seriously, Says ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated Whenever the Situation Arises’.

That Looks Neat!

Monokini Done Right!

Subtle Yet Elegant Traditional Wear!

Her Little Black Dress!

Red HOT In Ethnic!

We Love The Baggy Vibe!

Shining, Smiling and Looking Sexy!

Floral + Thigh-High Slit = Perfect!

That's it, guys! These are the pictures via Ranjan's Instagram account that are fashionable. One thing we've noted about her style is that she goes by the mantra 'less is more'. Here's wishing the diva a happy birthday and loads of success ahead. Stay tuned!

